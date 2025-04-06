NASA has announced that on April 8, 2025, Astronaut Jonny Kim and two cosmonauts are set to launch aboard a Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft. Astronaut Jonny Kim will launch aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft alongside Cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky. Together, they will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) for a scientific mission. The trio is expected to spend about eight months aboard the ISS to contribute to the research and advancements of the Expedition 72/73 crew. DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Army Version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (See Pics).

NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim and Two Cosmonauts

Next stop: @Space_Station On April 8, NASA astronaut @JonnyKimUSA and two cosmonauts are set to launch aboard a Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft. The trio will spend about 8 months aboard the orbital laboratory. More launch details: https://t.co/tttqYdFXzz pic.twitter.com/OAX3SKSr35 — NASA (@NASA) April 4, 2025

