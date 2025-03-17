The world observes the 63rd birth anniversary of Indian-born astronaut Kalpana Chawla on March 17 this year. Kalpana was born in Karnal, Haryana on March 17, 1962. The Indian-origin American astronaut embarked on her first space journey in 1997 on Space Shuttle Columbia as a mission specialist and primary robotic arm operator on this mission. She had completed 252 orbits of the earth in 15 days and 16 hours in this mission. On the occasion of Kalpana Chawla birth anniversary, several leaders took to X to remember the first India-born woman to go to space and pay their tributes. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Set To Return to Earth on March 18 After Spending 9 Months on ISS.

Kalpana Chawla was the first Indian-born woman in space. Her journey from Karnal to the cosmos shattered social barriers, especially for young Indian women, who today can aspire to reach for the stars. With hearts full of pride, we pay our humble tributes! pic.twitter.com/ZvigD0SmHo — Congress (@INCIndia) March 17, 2025

