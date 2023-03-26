The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting the second commercial launch of India's largest rocket, LVM3, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This is the LVM3 rocket's sixth mission overall and its second mission to Low Earth orbit, dubbed the 'LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 Mission' (between 400-2000 km above earth). Watch live streaming of the event here. ISRO Begins Countdown for Launch of LVM3 Rocket Carrying 36 OneWeb Satellites on March 26.

Watch Live Streaming:

