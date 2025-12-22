ISRO has announced the LVM3-M6 / BlueBird Block-2 Mission, a dedicated commercial launch using the LVM3 rocket to deploy AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite from India. This will be the sixth operational flight of LVM3, a three-stage launch vehicle capable of carrying 4,200 kg to GTO. The LVM3-M6 mission will place the 3,600 kg BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of 520 km. It will be the largest commercial communications satellite in LEO and the heaviest payload launched by LVM3 from Indian soil. The satellite is designed to enable space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard smartphones. ‘Maven’: NASA Loses Contact With Mars Probe.

ISRO Schedules Launch of LVM3-M6 on December 24, 2025

Meet #LVM3M6 ISRO’s operational heavy-lift launch vehicle with a proven record of reliable missions. Ready to deliver BlueBird Block-2 to Low Earth Orbit. Launch on 24 Dec 2025 at 08:54 IST. Youtube Livestreaming link: https://t.co/FMYCs31L3j 🗓️ 24 Dec 2025 | 🕗 08:24 IST… pic.twitter.com/K85ef7aNqY — ISRO (@isro) December 22, 2025

