The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the development of advanced data products from the Chandrayaan-2 lunar orbiter to enable a deeper understanding of the Moon’s polar regions. ISRO stated, "These include important parameters describing the physical and dielectric properties of the Moon’s surface. This is India’s major value addition towards future global exploration of the Moon." Details of the new advanced data products can be accessed by logging into the Indian Space Science Data Centre website. Blue Origin Working With FAA To Ensure Safe Launch of Upcoming New Glenn for Mars ESCAPADE Mission.

ISRO Announces Advanced Chandrayaan-2 Data Products

ISRO has come up with advanced data products from the Chandrayaan-2 lunar orbiter for deeper understanding of the lunar polar regions. These include important parameters describing physical and dielectric properties of the Moon’s surface. This is India’s major value addition… pic.twitter.com/5w2eQ4OVky — ISRO (@isro) November 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ISRO X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)