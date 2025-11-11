ISRO has confirmed that it successfully conducted a key Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test (IMAT) for the Gaganyaan mission at the Babina Field Firing Range in Jhansi. The Indian Space Research Organisation carried out this test on 3 November 2025 and validated the main parachute under extreme conditions. India’s space agency also shared a video of the Gaganyaan Parachute Deceleration System Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test (IMAT-03). SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 29 More Starlink Satellites to Low-Earth Orbit From Florida To Boost Satellite Internet Connection.

ISRO Gaganyaan IMAT Test

ISRO successfully conducted a key Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test (IMAT) for the Gaganyaan mission at Babina Field Firing Range, Jhansi, on Nov 3, 2025. The test validated the main parachutes under extreme conditions. #ISRO #Gaganyaan For more information visit… pic.twitter.com/nqCgRmMkDn — ISRO (@isro) November 11, 2025

