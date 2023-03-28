A rare cosmic event is before us as people will be able to witness an extraordinary alignment of five planets in the sky today. In a unique parade, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus will be visible in the sky, putting up a spectacular display. Scroll down to watch the mindblowing event online. Planet Parade: Know When and Where to Watch the Rare Cosmic Alignment of 5 Planets in India.

Planets Parade Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)