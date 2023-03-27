Mumbai, March 27: On Tuesday, March 28, people will be able to witness the extraordinary sight of a parade of five planets in the sky. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus are the five planets that will be visible in the twilight sky and will line up to put on a spectacular display for the world to watch.

Additionally, on March 27 and 28, early in the morning, Saturn will make a brief appearance. The best part of the rare phenomenon is that Jupiter, Mars, and Venus can all be seen in the night sky without the use of binoculars. Mercury and Uranus are relatively obscure planets, and can be spotted with the aid of glasses or a telescope. Planet Parade 2022: 5 Planets To Line Up in a Row To Grace Dawn Sky in June.

The ‘planet parade’ will be best seen on Tuesday, March 28 just after sundown. Within 30 minutes of sundown, and the planets will begin to dim in the sky.

The brightest of all will be Venus, also known as the ‘morning star’. You ought to be able to see it even in a region with a lot of light pollution. Additionally, Mars will be observable and near to the Moon.

On Tuesday, twilight in India is anticipated at 6:36 PM IST, while the optimum time to see planets is between 6:36 and 7:15 IST. Moon-Venus Occultation Blows Netizens Mind As Brightest Planet Hides Behind Crescent in Rare Celestial Event (See Pics And Videos).

Three planets will be visibly luminous enough to be seen with the unaided eye. Jupiter, Mars, and Venus will put on a spectacular display. Meanwhile, to see the Uranus and Mercury one might need binoculars or a telescope.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2023 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).