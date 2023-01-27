Astronomers have captured a radio signal 9 billion light-years away from Earth, which was picked by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in India. The record-breaking discovery was detected by a distinctive wavelength known as a 21-centimetre line or the hydrogen line. Neutral hydrogen atoms reportedly emit it. Galaxies reportedly emit light across a wide range of radio wavelengths. FM Signal from Jupiter's Moon Ganymede Discovered by Juno Spacecraft! Doesn't Indicate Extraterrestrial Life, Says NASA.

