SpaceX and NASA are planning to launch the Crew-11 mission on Thursday, July 31, 2025. SpaceX said, "Crew-11, SpaceX, and NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities." The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The launch is scheduled on July 31, 2025, at 12:09 PM ET (around 9:39 PM IST), with a backup window available on Friday, August 1, at 11:43 AM ET (around 9:13 PM IST). The mission will mark Dragon’s 11th operational human spaceflight mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The Crew-11 team includes NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. NASA said, “Upon Crew-11’s arrival to the orbiting laboratory, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 crew members will help familiarize the new crew with ongoing science and station maintenance work, which supports a safer transition of operations aboard the space station.” NISAR Mission Update: GSLV-F16 to Liftoff ISRO-NASA Earth Observation Satellite on July 30; Check Live Streaming and Other Details.

SpaceX-NASA Crew-11 Mission

Crew-11, SpaceX, and @NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities pic.twitter.com/BjkKsoHHR8 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 28, 2025

