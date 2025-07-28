Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 28, 2025, and shared an update on the NISAR mission. The upcoming mission is a joint effort between ISRO and NASA. The Indian space agency announced that “NISAR is mounted. GSLV-F16 systems checked. Liftoff in 2 days! Join us LIVE as GSLV-F16 lifts NISAR into orbit.” The launch is scheduled to take place at around 5:10 PM on July 30, 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. ISRO highlighted the objective of the NISAR Earth observation satellite. The Indian space agency said, ‘NISAR mission’s primary objectives are to study land & ice deformation, land ecosystems, and oceanic regions in areas of common interest to the US and Indian science communities.” The NISAR satellite launch will be live-streamed on the official ISRO YouTube channel. Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Bigger Than Mount Everest: Scientists Make Chilling Revelation About Mysterious Interstellar Object’ Racing Through Our Solar System.

NISAR Earth Observation Satellite

NISAR is mounted. GSLV-F16 systems checked. Liftoff in 2 days! Join us LIVE as GSLV-F16 lifts NISAR into orbit. 🗓️ July 30, 2025 Live from: 17:10 Hours Liftoff at : 17:40 Hours Link: https://t.co/flWew2LhgQ For more information:https://t.co/XkS3v3M32u#NISAR #GSLVF16 #ISRO… pic.twitter.com/NIlt9dfHMe — ISRO (@isro) July 28, 2025

NASA-ISRO NISAR Earth Observation Satellite Launch Live Streaming Link

