Elon Musk has confirmed that xAI will soon open-source its advanced Grok 3 AI model. The announcement came in response to a query on X, where Musk simply replied “Yes” when asked whether Grok 3 would be released openly. This follows xAI’s recent decision to open-source the Grok-powered recommendation algorithm used on the X platform. The move highlights xAI’s commitment to transparency and to accelerating AI development through broader community access, in contrast to the more closed approaches adopted by some competitors. Enthusiasts expect rapid innovation and experimentation once Grok 3 becomes publicly available. Elon Musk To Merge SpaceX and xAI for Blockbuster IPO, Vows To Launch 1 Million Solar-Powered AI Data Centers Into Orbit.

Elon Musk's xAI to Open Source Grok 3 AI Model

