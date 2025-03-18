Qualcomm unveiled its next-gen Snapdragon G series for handheld gaming devices, which includes three processors. It includes Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 processors that are aimed to deliver better performance and immersive gaming experience. The company said the Snapdragon G Series allows gamers to choose to play cloud, console Android or PC games on the go. Realme P3 Ultra 5G To Launch Tomorrow in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Snapdragon G Series Unveiled by Qualcomm

Ready, set, GAME with the next-gen #Snapdragon G Series—designed to deliver next-level performance and graphics to innovative handheld gaming devices. https://t.co/UbWrDsvkiC pic.twitter.com/IlNFIxJOOu — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) March 17, 2025

