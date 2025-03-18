Mumbai, March 18: Realme P3 Ultra 5G will launch in India tomorrow, March 19, 2025. The smartphone will be introduced around INR 25,000 price range and offer segment-leading specifications. Realme P3 Ultra 5G will launch with a slim design and a dual-camera setup on the rear. The Chinese smartphone company recently revealed the Realme P3 5G price and said the early bird sale would begin on March 19, 2025, at 6:00 PM. The base version's price started at INR 14,999 after a bank discount of INR 2,000.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G will have a quad-curved display and camera in two colours - Neptune Blue and Orion Red. A Lunar White colour is also expected. It may have a premium vegan leather design that will glow in the dark. Samsung One UI 7 Release Date: Samsung Confirms Rollout From April 7, 2025 With AI-Driven Enhancements and Gemini Integration; Check Compatible Devices.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Specifications and Features

Realme P3 Ultra 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC offering up to 14,50,000 scores on AnTuTu benchmarks. The smartphone will have a 6,000mAh battery that will likely support 80W wired bypass charging. The company announced that the P3 Ultra 5G would offer up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone may have a 50MP primary camera featuring a Sony IMX896 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The setup will allow users to record 4K videos up to 60 fps. On the front, the device will have a 12MP camera. Realme P3 Ultra 5G will have the latest Android 15-based Realme UI 6 operating system. It may offer an IP69 water and dust resistance rating.

The P3 Ultra 5G will likely have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate and offers 1.5K resolution. It may have 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Realme will offer this device by unlocking 90 fps for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Realme P3 Ultra 5G will reduce heat via VC cooling. Besides, it will come with GT Boost to improve game performance. POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra Launch Likely Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Price in India

Realme P3 Ultra 5G is expected to launch at INR 29,999 on March 19, 2025 (tomorrow). The Realme P3 5G early bird sale will start from tomorrow.

