Elon Musk's Starlink has received final regulatory approval from the Indian government to launch its services in the country. SpaceX's Starlink, according to a report by Reuters, got a license to launch its commercial operations in India. The report said that Elon Musk-owned Starlink had been waiting to get a license to operate commercially since 2022, and received a key license from the telecom ministry of India last month. Starlink has reportedly become the third company to receive approval to offer satellite services in India after Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio. The company must now obtain spectrum, build ground infrastructure, and pass testing to meet security requirements. After months of debate with Reliance Jio, the Indian government went with Elon Musk’s company, saying that spectrum for satellite services should be assigned, not auctioned. Grok Banned in Turkey: Turkish Court Imposes Ban on Elon Musk's AI Chatbot Over ‘Insulting’ Remarks About President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prophet Mohammed.

Starlink Approved for Commercial Launch in India

