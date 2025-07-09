A Turkish court has blocked access to Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot integrated with X, after it allegedly produced insulting content about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Prophet Mohammed. The decision came following reports that Grok, when prompted in Turkish, generated offensive responses flagged by local media. This marks Turkey’s first official ban on an AI tool. The Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office has also launched a criminal investigation into the chatbot’s content. The incident has reignited concerns over political bias and hate speech in AI. Neither Musk nor X has responded, although Musk recently acknowledged the issue of “garbage data” in foundation models and promised improvements to Grok. Elon Musk Announces Major Upgrade for Grok, xAI Chatbot Responds and Says ‘Try Asking Me a Complex Question To See the Difference’.

Grok Banned in Turkey

BREAKING: Turkey bans Grok after 'insulting' messages about Erdogan and the Prophet Mohammed pic.twitter.com/lYcsifSoA0 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) July 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)