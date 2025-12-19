Elon Musk's xAI has started offering a free SuperGrok trial to some users. With SuperGrok, users can enjoy higher usage on Fast and Expert modes, along with various other benefits such as Voice Mode, Grok Imagine, and Companions. Users can gain early access to the new features by downloading the app and trying out the SuperGrok version. GPT-5.2 Codex Launched: OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Codex to Enhance AI-Powered Coding and Software Development.

xAI Offering Free Trial of SuperGrok

BREAKING: xAI is now offering a free SuperGrok trial in the Grok app. • Higher usage on Fast & Expert modes, Grok Imagine, Voice Mode and Companions. • Early Access to New Features. Download the app and try SuperGrok. pic.twitter.com/VWXvNXndUM — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 19, 2025

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