OpenAI has introduced GPT-5.2 Codex, a new AI model designed to significantly improve coding assistance and software development workflows. GPT-5.2 Codex, built to better understand complex codebases, offers faster performance, stronger reasoning, and more accurate code generation across multiple programming languages. The OpenAI GPT-5.2 Codex model is optimised for tasks such as writing, debugging, refactoring, and explaining code, helping developers work more efficiently. OpenAI said the update focuses on reliability, safety, and real-world usability, enabling deeper collaboration between humans and AI in programming. GPT-5.2 Codex will be available through OpenAI’s developer tools and integrated coding environments, according to the company. ChatGPT Images Launched: OpenAI Introduces Faster, More Precise Image Generation and Editing Feature.

GPT-5.2 Codex Launched by OpenAI

GPT-5.2-Codex is now available in Codex. It sets a new standard for agentic coding in real-world software development and defensive cybersecurity. It also delivers more reliable performance on complex tasks and scales effectively across large projects. https://t.co/T9UGqD8M4l — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 18, 2025

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