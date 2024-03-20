DeepMind Technologies Limited, also known as 'Google DeepMind', has announced the 'TacticAI' tool. TacticAI is an AI assistant that can offer football experts insights on corner kicks. The new AI assistant for football tactics is developed with Liverpool Football Club to help the teams sample alternate player setups, which will help them evaluate possible outcomes. TacticAI has also been claimed to achieve "state-of-the-art" results. Google DeepMind said, "TacticAI's suggestions were preferred by human expert raters 90% of the time over tactical setups seen in practice." X Ads Revenue Sharing: Elon Musk’s X Platform Pays More Than USD 45 Million to Over 1,50,000 Creators Since Introduction of Its Ad Revenue Program.

TacticAI Unveiled by Google DeepMind To Help Football Experts With Corner Kicks:

We're announcing TacticAI: an AI assistant capable of offering insights to football experts on corner kicks. ⚽ Developed with @LFC, it can help teams sample alternative player setups to evaluate possible outcomes, and achieves state-of-the-art results. 🧵… pic.twitter.com/8oVYtamGGe — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) March 19, 2024

