On Friday, several employees of Twitter, who were fired from their jobs amid Elon Musk's global job cut order took to the microblogging site to share their views, vent out their frustrations and share last pictures from their workplace. Some employees shared happy memories while others were furious over the company's decision to terminate employees as part of cost-cutting measures. Soon #OneTeam started to trend on Twitter. One user said, "I’m proud of the work we did," while another user wrote, "So sad it had to end this way." Twitter Layoffs: Employees Vent Their Frustrations Over Mass Termination Using Hashtag #OneTeam; See Reactions.

Here's how Twitter employees celebrated their last day.

Last Teary Eyed Twitter Elevator Selfie

Unbreakable Bonds With So Many Tweeps

Twitter is so special. After 4 yrs, I’m leaving with the fullest 💙, experiences I never imagined, and unbreakable bonds with so many Tweeps. My head is held high, knowing I gave it my absolute all. @TwitterComms: We have so much to be proud of. Time to fly even higher! #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/5tVUP575A6 — Julie Steele (@juliezsteele) November 4, 2022

I’m Proud of the Work We Did

I lost my job at twitter today, I was the senior editorial lead on the team responsible for curating highly divisive topics and then forcing them into the trending tab. I’m proud of the work we did #OneTeam — Not Spenny (@Chuddehinutwash) November 4, 2022

So Sad It Had To End This Way

Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack. #OneTeam forever. Loved you all so much. So sad it had to end this way 💔 — Simon Balmain  (@SBkcrn) November 4, 2022

