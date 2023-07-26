After rebranding Twitter as 'X', owner Elon Musk on Wednesday said he believes that 'X' will become the 'most valuable brand on Earth'. The development comes after Elon Musk said that the new logo of Twitter will evolve over time. When a user posted, "X logo is now more bolder & edgy." Musk replied: "I don’t like the thicker bars, so reverting. The logo will evolve over time." Twitter Account Renamed as X on Micro-Blogging Platform After Elon Musk Replaces 'Blue Bird' With New Logo.

X To Become Most Valuable Brand on Earth?

Elon Musk says he believes that X will become the 'most valuable brand on Earth'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 26, 2023

