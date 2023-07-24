Elon Musk on Monday renamed Twitter to 'X'. The official Twitter account was also renamed 'X' on the microblogging platform The official name of Twitter on the microblogging site now reads 'X'. The development comes after Elon Musk announced that the blue bird logo will be replaced with an "X" logo. Twitter has now been renamed to "X". Notaby Musk calls 'X' the "everything app" and says he simply likes the letter 'X'. The Tesla CEO is also looking to transform Twitter into an all-encompassing mega-application. Elon Musk Shows Off New X Logo on Twitter Headquarters As 'Blue Bird' Gets Replaced (See Pic).

Elon Musk Renames Twitter to 'X'

Elon Musk renames Twitter to 'X' pic.twitter.com/QISDJRDDy1 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

