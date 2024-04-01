UPI Services Down? SBI, HDFC Bank and Bank Of Baroda Customers Face Issues While Making UPI Payments on First Day of New Financial Year

A user said that the SBI bank server was down while a second user shared a screenshot of Bank of Baroda's UPI payment facing issues. "HDFC and SBI UPI service is down," a third user stated.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 01, 2024 03:09 PM IST

Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) and a few other banks such as HDFC and Bank of Baroda are facing issues while using UPI services on the first day of the new financial year. Several users took to X, formerly Twitter to confirm the news. A user said that the SBI bank server was down while a second user shared a screenshot of Bank of Baroda's UPI payment facing issues. "HDFC and SBI UPI service is down," a third user stated. Meanwhile, SBI said that its services will not be available from 12.20 hours to 15.20 hours due to annual closing activity. SBI Server Down: YONO App, Net Banking, UPI Transactions Hit? Users Say Facing Issues While Using Online Services of State Bank of India.

SBI Bank Server Down

Will You Solve It Today?

SBI Issues Statement

HDFC and SBI UPI Service Is Down

