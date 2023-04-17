According to reports, the State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 1:11 pm. Several users of the State Bank of India took to social media to report issues and confirm the news. After several users said that SBI was down since yesterday, the bank in a statement said that they regret the inconvenience caused. "Due to some network traffic and technical issues faced by the telecom service providers, the server of our Digital Services gets slow down. We are repeatedly working towards providing seamless Internet Banking and other Digital." Here's how netizens reacted. SBI Server Down: YONO App, Net Banking, UPI Services of State Bank of India Hit by Outage, Customers Across India Affected.

Is SBI Down?

This User Is Really Angry

@TheOfficialSBI ke bharose khuch kharid lo tho baad m pachtana he padta h #sbidown — RAGAVENDAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (@SinghRagavendar) April 17, 2023

SBI Account UPI Down Today, Says User

👎SBI Account'UPI down 👎 today — Naveen Cheepiri (@CheepiriNaveen) April 17, 2023

Yes, SBI Is Down

Is State Bank of India (SBI) down? Yes.#StateBankofIndia(SBI) status: Users saying that State Bank of India (SBI) is having issues. More: https://t.co/hrmBY3SvIv Seeing this? Ask @StateBankofIndia(SBI) for help -- reply to this tweet. 👍#StateBankofIndia(SBI)Down 😱 pic.twitter.com/pwIjdjpf78 — Downhound (@downhounder) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)