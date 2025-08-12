Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services in Agra, starting from tomorrow, making it the second city in Uttar Pradesh after Meerut to receive the telecom operator’s next-generation network. This move is part of Vi’s wider 5G rollout across its 17 priority circles where it holds 5G spectrum. Agra joins cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Jaipur in experiencing Vi 5G services and connectivity. Vi users in Agra with 5G-enabled smartphones can get the service with an introductory offer of unlimited 5G data on recharge plans starting from INR 299. Vi said, “customers can enjoy high definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real time cloud access.” Elon Musk’s Starlink To Soon Begin Services in India: Data and User Traffic To Be Stored in India, Says Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

VI 5G Services in Agra

After launching our #5G service in Meerut recently, we are now taking #Vi5G live in the historic city of #Agra, making it the second city in #UttarPradesh to experience our next-gen #connectivity. Vi customers with 5G-enabled devices can enjoy high-definition streaming, gaming,… pic.twitter.com/XkHvn8Kxgz — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)