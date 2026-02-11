TECNO Mobile has teased the upcoming “Power Beast” in its popular POVA series, highlighting exceptional battery endurance for all-day use, from morning routines to late-night activities. The promotional post features a sleek side profile of a smartphone in a striking purple or lavender hue, showcasing a slim, curved design with a prominent camera module and glossy frame. Accompanied by a short video clip, the announcement builds anticipation with the tagline “a battery that backs you all the way” and promises more details soon. The hashtag #POVA hints at the next model in the brand’s battery-focused lineup. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G To Launch in India on February 13 With Segment-First 8,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Features and Specifications.

TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G Launch on February 13, 2026

From morning grind to night vibes, a battery that backs you all the way. 🔋💪 The next Power Beast from POVA! Coming soon. ⚡#POVA pic.twitter.com/ET2a8Egi6j — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) February 11, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (TECNO Mobile X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

