Tecno is set to launch the Pova Curve 2 in India on February 13 and has begun teasing key highlights ahead of the unveiling. The latest teaser confirms that the smartphone will feature Tecno’s largest battery to date, expected to be at least 8,000mAh, with a claimed battery life of up to two days. Despite the massive battery, the device is said to be under 8mm thick and weigh less than 200 grams. The Pova Curve 2 is tipped to sport a curved-edge AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, run on the Dimensity 7100 chipset, offer up to 12GB RAM, and ship with Android 16-based HiOS. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Global Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications.

Pova Curve 2 Launching on Feb 13, 2026 in India

Your patience is appreciated. POVA Curve 2 5G. Arriving | 13 Feb.#POVA | #POVACurve2 pic.twitter.com/CprCTCbIA2 — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) February 8, 2026

