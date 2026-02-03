In a shocking incident, a man accused of molesting a passenger on the Marudhar Express escaped from Government Railway Police (GRP) custody at the Agra Fort railway station. The incident began when a woman traveling on the train was subjected to indecency and harassment by the accused. When she and her brother objected to the behaviour, the assailant and his associates reportedly turned violent, physically assaulting the brother. In a display of courage, the family managed to overpower one of the attackers and successfully handed him over to the GRP officials upon reaching the station. However, shortly after the transfer, the accused managed to flee from police supervision. The victim's family has expressed outrage over the negligence, questioning how a detained suspect could go missing from a high-security station premises. Ahmedabad Shocker: Male Nurse Molests Woman Patient in ICU of Matis Hospital, Arrested.

Woman’s Brother Beaten on Objecting Molestation, Culprit Escapes Agra GRP

यूपी | आगरा फोर्ट स्टेशन पर मरुधर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में सफर कर रही अभद्रता–छेड़छाड़ हुई, विरोध करने पर उसके भाई को पीटा गया। फैमिली ने एक आरोपी पकड़कर GRP को सौंप दिया। कुछ देर बाद वो GRP कस्टडी से लापता हो गया।@madanmohansoni pic.twitter.com/Huc8TmY7lG — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)