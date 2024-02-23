Vivo India confirmed launching its new Vivo V30 series smartphones in India through its social media post. The series will include Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro models with a Zeiss lens. The company also shared a teaser video saying that the device would have the best optics, hardware, and software. It shared and confirmed that the V30 Series will have a triple camera setup on the back. Further, the Vivo V30 and Vivo 30 Pro will have Aura Light on the back that will work like a flash to offer better images in the dark. The company claims it will be the "slimmest phone of 2024" with a super lightweight and more ergonomic ergonomic grip. Vivo confirmed that the device will be launched in three colours - Classic Black, Andaman Blue and Peacock Green. OPPO Planning To Roll Out GenAI Features on Its OPPO Reno 11 Series in Q2 2024, Will Bring Third Major Transformative Stage in Mobile Phone Industry: Report.

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro Coming Soon in India:

Vivo V30 Series Teaser Video:

