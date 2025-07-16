Vivo V60, the successor of Vivo V50, will be launched in India soon, offering better specifications and features. According to a tipster, the Vivo V60 launch is expected on August 19, 2025. The company has not announced the official launch date, design or other details. The tipster also said the Vivo V60 would feature Android 16-based OriginOS in India. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of Vivo S30, which has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, a 50MP LYT 700V primary camera, a 50MP selfie camera, and supports up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It will have a triple rear camera and a large battery. According to expectations, Vivo V60 price in India could range between INR 30,000 and INR 40,000. iQOO Z10R 5G Likely To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Launch Set on July 24, 2025; Check Expected Price Segment, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V60 Launch Date Leaked, Likely Coming on August 19, 2025

Exclusive ✨ Vivo V60 is launching in India on August 19, 2025! 🇮🇳📱 The same source also reveals that OriginOS based on Android 16 will debut in India alongside the launch. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 15, 2025

