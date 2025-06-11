Elon Musk's xAI announced that it is hiring candidates for the 'financial experts' role to boost its Grok AI chatbot's financial capabilities. Grok 3 offers the latest information available on the internet about global affairs, including the financial market. However, the company aims to offer users better data about the financial market. Interested candidates can visit the official xAI handle (@xAI) on the X platform and choose the role to begin hiring. Elon Musk's xAI Partners With Polymarket To Blend Market Prediction With X Data and Grok Analysis, Says More Integrations Coming Soon.

xAI Hiring for Financial Experts

Are you interested in improving Grok's finance capabilities? We are hiring financial experts to help us with this effort! ❤️ — Yiwen Yuan (@yiwenyuan98) June 10, 2025

