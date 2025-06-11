Elon Musk's xAI partnered with Polymarket, a US-based cryptocurrency prediction market. The collaboration will allow the AI company to blend the market predictions with X data and Grok's analysis to offer them to users. Elon Musk's xAI further announced that many other integrations with Polymarket will be announced in the future. Tesla Robotaxi Trials: Tesla's Driverless Model Y Robotaxi Begins Public Tests in Austin, Elon Musk Reacts (Watch Video).

xAI and Polymarket Joined Hands for Integration of Market Prediction With X Data and Grok Analysis

xAI partners with @Polymarket to blend market predictions with X data and Grok’s analysis. Hardcore truth engine - see what shapes the world. This is just the start of our partnership with @Polymarket. More to come. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/gPPvJlVthb — xAI (@xai) June 10, 2025

