Xiaomi 17 Pro's first look has been leaked online by many users, revealing a significant design change. The shared images indicated that the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Pro would be introduced with a dual-display - a regular display on the front and a smaller secondary display at the back. The rumoured specifications are - 6.3-inch LPTO 120Hz display with 1.1mm ultra-thin bezels, 6,300mAh battery+100W fast-charging, 50MP+50MP+50MP rear cameras, IP69 rating and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It is expected to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Xiaomi launched its dual-display mobile MI 11 Ultra and after that no such models were introduced. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Samsung’s New Fan Edition Smartphone.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Specifications and Features Leaked

✅ Officially revealed : Xiaomi 17 Pro first look ✅ Secondary display at the back ✅ 6.3" 120Hz LTPO, 1.1mm ultra thin bezels (LIPO) ✅ ~6300mAh🔋~100W⚡ wireless⚡ ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 ✅ 50MP main + 50MP UW + 50MP periscope ✅ IP69, ultrasonic FS pic.twitter.com/KJBchmPFpP — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 16, 2025

Xiaomi 17 Pro Leaked Images, Details

Meet the new Xiaomi 17 Pro Series. Years after the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi reintroduced a secondary screen on the rear side. This time, it is a huge display that fills almost the entire camera housing. Kudos to Xiaomi for making high-end slab phones fun again. pic.twitter.com/pXiTUrLW0n — Alvin (@sondesix) September 16, 2025

