Redmi has launched the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet in India, featuring a massive 12,000mAh battery packed into a slim 7.5mm body. The tablet sports a 12-inch Dolby Vision display with a 120Hz refresh rate and weighs 610 grams. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G price in India start at INR 24,999 for the Wi-Fi variant, while the 5G models are priced at INR 27,999 and INR 29,999. The tablet will go on in India from January 12, 2026. Redmi Note 15 5G Launched in India.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price in India (Photo Credits: Xiaomi, Redmi)