Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Launched in India
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G has launched in India with a slim 7.5mm body and a massive 12,000mAh battery. It features a 12-inch Dolby Vision display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, and prices starting at INR 24,999, going up to INR 29,999 for Wi-Fi and 5G variants nationwide.
Socially Kalpesh Sharma| Jan 06, 2026 12:38 PM IST
