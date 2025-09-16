Mumbai, September 16: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G price in India has been revealed. The latest Fan Edition smartphone from Samsung is expected to be announced in India after its global launch. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G comes with several unique features such as a slim design, a smaller battery but supporting fast-charging, an AMOLED display and a sleek three-camera design.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is available in White, Navy and Jetblack colour options. The smartphone will be available for sale starting from September 29, 2025, in India on Samsung's official website and authorised retail stores. The Galaxy S25 FE will be available with an INR 5,000 bank cashback offer and no-cost EMI up to 24 months. OPPO F31 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed as OPPO Unveils F31 Series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India starts at INR 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 65,999, and the top model with 512GB storage is launched at INR 77,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Specifications and Features

Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE comes with a 7.4mm slim design and a small 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W fast-charging speed. The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X display with 1,900 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone weighs 190 grams. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G includes an Exynos 2400 processor based on a 4nm process. OPPO F31 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed As OPPO Launches Its New F31 Series.

The smartphone has a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP UW and an 8MP OIS telephoto camera with 8x optical zoom. It will be available with Android 16-based One UI 8 with seven years of OS updates and security patches.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Samsung Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

