Amid the ongoing season of layoffs across sectors, Fintech group Zepz has reportedly laid off 26 percent of its employees as job cuts in fintech continue. Zepz, which is a Fintech group company owns money transfer brands such as WorldRemit and Sendwave. As per a report in CNBC, Zepz will be laying off 420 employees, which is 26 percent of its workforce. The company has a total headcount of around 1,600 people. Zepz said that it is implementing what it called "workforce optimization" in order to account for the duplication of roles following the combination of Sendwave with WorldRemit under one parent company. Amazon Layoffs: Amazon India Lays Off 400-500 Employees as Part of Global Restructuring.

