While the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi topped several lists of the World's Most Popular Leaders, a recent survey has shed a light on a rather shocking revelation. According to the results of a Pew survey, 40% of adult Americans have never heard of PM Modi. Among those Americans who have heard of him, he doesn’t inspire much confidence, the survey added. Closely following PM Modi stands Germany's Olaf Scholz with 35%. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron are in third and fourth ranks with 26% and 24% respectively. PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Most Popular Leaders Beating US Prez Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak!

40% Americans Have Never Heard of PM Narendra Modi:

NEW: Americans generally have confidence in Zelenskky, but they're more divided on other world leaders and overwhelmingly see Xi and Putin negatively. Also of note: 40% of US adults have never heard of Modi, the leader of the world's most populous country. https://t.co/YXNxXm50oS pic.twitter.com/YxXPbHmKn7 — John Gramlich (@johngramlich) April 17, 2023

Unheard World Leaders:

% of US adults who have never heard of the following world leaders 🇮🇳 Narendra Modi: 40% 🇩🇪 Olaf Scholz: 35% 🇮🇱 Benjamin Netanyahu: 26% 🇫🇷 Emmanuel Macron: 24%https://t.co/YXNxXm50oS pic.twitter.com/jcJm1dpqjO — John Gramlich (@johngramlich) April 17, 2023

