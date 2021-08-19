Kabul, August 19: On the occasion of 102nd Independence Day of Afghanistan, Taliban declared establishment of "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan". Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Muhaid made the announcement his Twitter account. On August 15, the militant group took control of the country, after which Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul.

Here Is The Tweet:

له انګریزي ښکیلاک نه د هیواد د خپلواکي د یوسل او دویمې کلیزې په مناسبت د افغانستان إسلامي امارت اعلامیهhttps://t.co/HfZUIHnCJp pic.twitter.com/jQViMYERpW — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 19, 2021

