A shocking runway incident occurred Thursday morning when Alaska Airlines Flight 231, a Boeing 737 flying from Anchorage to Kodiak, struck multiple deer during landing at Kodiak’s Benny Benson State Airport. The plane hit at least two deer during its landing rollout around 8 am, causing significant damage to the aircraft’s main landing gear, officials confirmed. Air traffic control audio captured the pilot alerting, “There is deer on the runway,” moments before impact. Though no passengers or crew were injured, the runway was temporarily closed to clear the remains. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, but all remaining flights to and from Kodiak were canceled for the day. The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident, which has raised serious concerns about wildlife management at the airport. Disruptive Delta Airlines Male Passenger Is Not Indian! Know About Mario Nikprelaj, 23-Year-Old Albanian Accused of Attacking Crew, Forcing Emergency Landing.

Alaska Airlines Plane Hits Multiple Deer While Landing at Kodiak Airport

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 hit a few deer while landing at Kodiak Airport pic.twitter.com/7cYX8aUTlQ — Planesanity (@planesanity) July 25, 2025

