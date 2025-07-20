Disruptive Delta Airlines Male Passenger Is Not Indian! Know About Mario Nikprelaj, 23-Year-Old Albanian Accused of Attacking Crew, Forcing Emergency Landing

New Delhi, July 20: Viral claims circulating on social media suggest that the unruly passenger aboard a Delta Airlines flight was of Indian origin. These claims emerged after a video of the mid-air disruption went viral, with many online users wrongly speculating about the individual’s nationality. However, news reports have confirmed that the claims are false—the passenger is not Indian, as falsely claimed by some social media posts.

The incident occurred aboard Delta Connection Flight 3612, operated by SkyWest Airlines, traveling from Omaha to Detroit. On Thursday around 7 PM (local time), the flight had to make an emergency landing at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids after the passenger allegedly shoved a flight attendant and attempted to open the emergency exit door midair. The pilot alerted air traffic control in real-time, and the passenger was restrained by the crew until the plane safely landed. YouTube Channel Claims Govt Is Giving INR 4,500 Per Month To Unemployed Youth Under 'PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Man Threatens Flight Attendant on US Flight

🇺🇸PASSENGER ARRESTED AFTER HE TRIES TO OPEN THE EXIT DOOR MID-AIR Flight 3612 was cruising from Omaha to Detroit when a passenger lunged for the emergency exit. The man got into a fight with a flight attendant as others jumped in to stop him. The pilot radioed a distress… pic.twitter.com/gsPPC79UGG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 19, 2025

Who Is Mario Nikprelaj?

The accused has been identified as Mario Nikprelaj, a 23-year-old resident of Elkhorn, Nebraska, and of Albanian descent. According to fellow passenger Jonathan Spencer Van der Waarden, Nikprelaj displayed unusual behaviour from the beginning—unbuckling his seatbelt during takeoff and attempting to open the emergency door during drink service, sparking panic among fellow passengers. Fact Check: Has the Government Commissioned a Nationwide Study on Sudden Deaths in India? Centre Debunks Fake News .

Upon landing, law enforcement boarded the plane and arrested Nikprelaj, as seen in a viral video where he is being escorted with his hands restrained. He now faces five charges, including assault, threatening a crew member, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at USD 10,000, and it is currently unknown if he has retained legal counsel. SkyWest Airlines reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for unruly behaviour, emphasising the safety of passengers and crew.

