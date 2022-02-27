As Russia intensifies its attack against Ukraine, the largest aircraft in the world, the AN225 'Mriya' have been destroyed at Hostomel Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine's Minister of foreign affairs confirms. Antonov aircraft manufacturing company in Ukraine built only one aircraft of this model.

Check Tweet:

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs confirming the news the world’s largest cargo aircraft, the Antonov #AN225, has been destroyed at Hostomel Airport outside Kyiv. https://t.co/X1QcSFtFgq — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)