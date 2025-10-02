In their opening match of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26, Dynamo Kyiv will take on Crystal Palace in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 02. The Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace match will be played at the Motor Lublin Arena, Lublin, Poland and it will start at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Although fans in India will not be able to watch the Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace live telecast on the Sony Sports channels due to the channel having other commitments. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post).

Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace UECL 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The wait is finally over! 😍 Who are you backing tonight? 💪 #UECL pic.twitter.com/VHjOOlfmXH — UEFA Conference League (@Conf_League) October 2, 2025

