Poland, on Wednesday, September 10, shut down Warsaw International Airport after Russian drones breached its airspace during strikes on Ukraine, forcing NATO jets into action. The Polish Operational Command confirmed the "highest level of alert" was activated, with air defence systems ready to respond immediately. Lublin Airport was also closed as reports indicated drones were heading toward Polish cities, including Zamosc and Rzeszow, a NATO hub for Ukraine aid. Authorities said Polish airspace had been “repeatedly violated” by unidentified drone-type objects, prompting deployment of weaponry. A NOTAM issued by the FAA cited “unplanned military activity” as the reason for airport closures. The number of drones that entered Poland’s airspace remains unclear, but officials stressed that forces are fully prepared for an immediate response. Poland F-16 Crash: Pilot Major Maciej 'Slab' Krakowian Dead After Polish Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes During Radom Airshow Rehearsal, Horrifying Videos Surface.

