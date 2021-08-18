Ashraf Ghani, former Afghanistan President, who fled the nation as Taliban entered Kabul and took over power from the Afghan Presidential Palace has is reportedly in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE Govt Says Ghani Is In Abu Dhabi:

Days After Fleeing Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani Emerged in UAE:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)