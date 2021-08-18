Ashraf Ghani, former Afghanistan President, who fled the nation as Taliban entered Kabul and took over power from the Afghan Presidential Palace has is reportedly in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE Govt Says Ghani Is In Abu Dhabi:

#BREAKING Afghan president Ashraf Ghani in Abu Dhabi: UAE government pic.twitter.com/CgmBW6UAwR — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 18, 2021

Days After Fleeing Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani Emerged in UAE:

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has emerged in the United Arab Emirates after fleeing in the wake of the Taliban takeover. Follow live updates:https://t.co/z2xjvaJ7y1 pic.twitter.com/iFWxjtShGs — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 18, 2021

