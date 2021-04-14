Bernie Madoff, the Ponzi schemer, has died in federal prison at the age of 82. He was serving a 150-year prison sentence in a North Carolina federal facility for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history. As per media reports, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson says Madoff died this morning at the Federal Medical Centre in Butner, North Carolina. The spokesperson says he died of natural causes.

