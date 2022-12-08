Biden Administration told Supreme Court that the social media giants like Google, Facebook, Twitter could have responsibility for user content in some instances. US Department of Justice's lawyers were making the argument in the Supreme Court in the case related to the death of 23-year-old Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed in an attack by Islamist militants in 2015. The terrorists opened fire at a cafe in Paris where she was eating. The lawsuit was filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, who argued that YouTube is partially responsible for the death of Gonzalez as it promotes videos related to the Islamist militants to some users through its algorithms. Also Read | Mumbai Police Activate 'Social Media Lab' To Keep Check on Posts Inciting Communal Tensions in Maharashtra.

Social Media Companies Have Responsibility for User Content: Biden Administration Tells Supreme Court

Biden admin tells Supreme Court law protecting social media companies has limits https://t.co/isZEERdQAv pic.twitter.com/pDGYDyGwE6 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2022

