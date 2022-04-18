Amid the rising number of communal riots cases across the country, the Mumbai Police on Monday said that it has activated the 'Social Media Lab' in order to keep a vigil on the posts that could incite communal tensions in the state. Till now, 3000 such posts have been deleted. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace in the state.

