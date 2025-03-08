Brad Sigmon, a 67-year-old convicted murderer, was executed by firing squad in South Carolina on Friday, marking the first such execution in the US in 15 years. Sigmon was sentenced to death for the 2001 murders of David and Gladys Larke. He had the option of lethal injection, the electric chair, or firing squad and chose the latter. His lawyer, Gerald “Bo” King, criticised the decision as “cruel,” arguing that all available methods were inhumane. The last US firing squad execution occurred in Utah in 2010. Since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, most executions have been by lethal injection. Sigmon’s execution reignites debate over capital punishment methods in America. Death by Nitrogen Hypoxia in US: Murderer Alan Eugene Miller Executed by Nitrogen Gas in Alabama.

Brad Sigmon Executed

