In a bizarre incident in Neropolis, Brazil, a newborn baby was pictured holding the contraceptive IUD that had failed to prevent his mother’s pregnancy. The woman, identified as Queidy Araujo de Oliveira, who had been using the copper IUD for two years, discovered she was pregnant during a routine check-up. Baby Matheus Gabriel was delivered at the Hospital Sagrado Coração de Jesus, where Dr Natalia Rodrigues jokingly placed the device in his tiny hand and filmed the moment. The video, shared on social media, showed the infant clutching the IUD, captioned: "Holding my victory trophy: the IUD that couldn't handle me!" Doctors noted that while IUDs are more than 99% effective, no contraceptive method is foolproof. Brazil: Woman Tackled by Crew After Attempting To Storm Cockpit on New York-Bound American Airlines Flight, Video Goes Viral.

Brazil Newborn Clutches Contraceptive IUD After Mother’s Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalia Rodrigues (@natrodrigues11)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of Dr Natalia Rodrigues), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)