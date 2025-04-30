A dramatic scene unfolded aboard American Airlines Flight 950 from Sao Paulo to New York when an elderly woman attempted to storm the cockpit, reportedly to confront the pilots over a delay. Flight attendants quickly intervened, and a male crew member tackled her to the floor as she tried to push past. The incident, caught on camera, went viral on social media, showing the woman shouting and threatening crew members. The chaos escalated further when another passenger began yelling in Portuguese, prompting the plane to return to the gate. Reportedly, both disruptive passengers were handed over to local police. The flight eventually departed after a delay of over two hours. American Airlines Flight 292 From New York to New Delhi Diverted to Rome After Crew Reported ‘Security Issue’, Says Federal Aviation Administration.

Woman Passenger Tries to Enter Cockpit on American Airlines Flight in Brazil

Chaos on an American Airlines flight to New York after a woman attempted to breach the cockpit to question the pilots over a delay. She was quickly surrounded by flight attendants. Seconds later, a male flight attendant takes the woman to the ground to avoid her overtaking the… pic.twitter.com/IBqDzQfLHM — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) April 30, 2025

